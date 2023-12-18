Ron Gribble discusses food options to guests at Fisher House 1 on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 19, 2023. The Fisher Houses on Keesler were designed to provide home-like accommodations to family members while their loved ones receive care at a military medical facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 16:17
|Photo ID:
|8178397
|VIRIN:
|231219-F-IE886-1098
|Resolution:
|5126x3417
|Size:
|6.41 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fisher House 1 hosts grand reopening [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
