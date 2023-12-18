Airman 1st Class Alexis Hagerman, 81st Force Support Squadron customer support technician, looks at bathroom cabinets in Fisher House 1 at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 19, 2023. The Fisher Houses on Keesler were designed to provide home-like accommodations to family members while their loved ones receive care at a military medical facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 16:18
|Photo ID:
|8178412
|VIRIN:
|231219-F-IE886-1175
|Resolution:
|3551x5327
|Size:
|4.93 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fisher House 1 hosts grand reopening [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT