    Fisher House 1 hosts grand reopening [Image 3 of 11]

    Fisher House 1 hosts grand reopening

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Fisher House 1 holds a grand reopening after being closed for 15 months at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 19, 2023. The Fisher Houses on Keesler were designed to provide home-like accommodations to family members while their loved ones receive care at a military medical facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)

    This work, Fisher House 1 hosts grand reopening [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

