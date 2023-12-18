A snow blower operator, from the 354th Civil Engineering Squadron, stands by before clearing snow off the flightline on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Dec. 19, 2023. The snowplow operators run 24/7 shifts to ensure the flightline is clear to deploy aircraft in support of Pacific Air Forces and United States Indo-Pacific Command missions. (U.S. Air Force Photos by Airman Spencer Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 18:39
|Photo ID:
|8177241
|VIRIN:
|231219-F-SH339-1395
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Snow barn clears the way on Eielson AFB [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
