U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Opell, 354th Civil Engineering Squadron pavement and equipment specialist, operates a snow broom on the flightline on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Dec. 19, 2023. The snow brooms run 24/7 shifts to ensure the flightline is clear for aircraft to travel anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Hanson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2023 Date Posted: 12.20.2023 18:45 Photo ID: 8177237 VIRIN: 231219-F-SH339-1123 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 1.08 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Snow barn clears the way on Eielson AFB [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.