    Snow barn clears the way on Eielson AFB [Image 6 of 9]

    Snow barn clears the way on Eielson AFB

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Photo by Airman Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A 354th Civil Engineering Squadron snowplow operator prepares to blow snow off the flightline on Eielson Air Force Base Alaska, Dec. 19, 2023. The snowplow operators run 24/7 shifts to ensure the flightline is clear for aircraft to travel anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Hanson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 18:40
    Photo ID: 8177240
    VIRIN: 231219-F-SH339-1420
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
