U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Opell, 354th Civil Engineering Squadron pavement and equipment specialist, operates a snow broom on the flightline on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Dec. 19, 2023. The snow brooms run 24/7 shifts to ensure the flightline is clear to deploy aircraft in support of Pacific Air Forces and United States Indo-Pacific Command missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 18:44
|Photo ID:
|8177236
|VIRIN:
|231219-F-SH339-1164
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Snow barn clears the way on Eielson AFB [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
