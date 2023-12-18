908th SFS Baton Training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Chantel Bass, a Defender with the 908th Security Forces Squadron, holds a baton training bag while participating in an expandable baton training exercise, July 8, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base Gunter Annex. During the training, members used methods such as the forward strike, to gain compliance from an aggressor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

