    908 SFS Training [Image 3 of 9]

    908 SFS Training

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Defender with the 908th Security Forces Squadron performs security during dismounted tactics training March 11, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The security forces Airmen trained in several activities to meet yearly training requirements and prepare for upcoming deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 15:51
    Photo ID: 8176967
    VIRIN: 230311-F-MG843-1083
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    This work, 908 SFS Training [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    USNORTHCOM
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    USTRANSCOM

