    908th SFS Baton Training [Image 8 of 9]

    908th SFS Baton Training

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Defenders with the 908th Security Forces Squadron conduct expandable baton training July 8, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The security forces Airmen trained in several activities to meet yearly training requirements and prepare for upcoming deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

