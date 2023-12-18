Three Defenders from the 908th Security Forces Squadron conduct an expandable baton training exercise, July 8, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. They are demonstrating the horizontal baton thrust position, which allows for space to be created between the aggressor, increasing the reactionary gap. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2023 Date Posted: 12.20.2023 15:51 Photo ID: 8176970 VIRIN: 230708-F-MG843-1093 Resolution: 4024x5320 Size: 1.42 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 908th SFS Baton Training [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.