Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wing Commanders Call [Image 1 of 9]

    Wing Commanders Call

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Craig W. Drescher, 908th Airlift Wing commander, speaks to the wing during a commanders call Feb. 4, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Drescher used the commanders call to announce the wing’s annual award winners and update wing members on the unit’s transition to becoming the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter formal training unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 15:51
    Photo ID: 8176965
    VIRIN: 230204-F-MG843-1008
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wing Commanders Call [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wing Commanders Call
    908 SFS Training
    908 SFS Training
    908th SFS Baton Training
    908th SFS Baton Training
    908th SFS Baton Training
    908th SFS Baton Training
    908th SFS Baton Training
    908th SFS Baton Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT