Osan chapel develops rock solid resilience

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 51st Fighter Wing pose for a group photo after a resilience building event at the Mountain Ground rock climbing gym in Dongtan-Daero, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2023. The event served as a facilitator for discussion on how to become more resilient, and how Airmen could build a support system to help them as they set goals and develop professionally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

