Osan chapel develops rock solid resilience

U.S. Air Force Capt. John Choi, 51st Fighter Wing chaplain, facilitates discussion during a resilience building event at the Mountain Ground rock climbing gym in Dongtan-Daero, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2023. The event educated Airmen through guided discussion with each other, and was accompanied by a seven-meter high wall climb and a bouldering wall. The discussion helped to instill resilience skills in Airmen to overcome daily obstacles and better contribute to the base mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

Date Taken: 12.15.2023
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR