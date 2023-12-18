Osan chapel develops rock solid resilience

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristan Abt, 51st Fighter Wing religious affairs Airman, changes into a pair of rock climbing shoes during a resilience building event at the Mountain Ground rock climbing gym in Dongtan-Daero, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2023. The event was hosted by the 51st FW chapel and focused on providing guidance to Airmen on being resilient through relationships, stress management and goal setting. Instilling resilience skills in Airmen helps them to overcome daily obstacles and allows them to better contribute to the “Fight Tonight” mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

