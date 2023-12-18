Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan chapel develops rock solid resilience [Image 1 of 6]

    Osan chapel develops rock solid resilience

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristan Abt, 51st Fighter Wing religious affairs Airman, changes into a pair of rock climbing shoes during a resilience building event at the Mountain Ground rock climbing gym in Dongtan-Daero, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2023. The event was hosted by the 51st FW chapel and focused on providing guidance to Airmen on being resilient through relationships, stress management and goal setting. Instilling resilience skills in Airmen helps them to overcome daily obstacles and allows them to better contribute to the “Fight Tonight” mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 03:29
    Photo ID: 8176118
    VIRIN: 231215-F-XO977-1023
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    This work, Osan chapel develops rock solid resilience [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    Rock Climbing
    Resilience
    Chaplain Corps
    51st Fighter Wing
    51st Fighter Wing Chapel

