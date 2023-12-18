Osan chapel develops rock solid resilience

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mildreth Cordon-Gonzalez, 51st Comptroller Squadron and Wing Staff Agency resource advisor, reaches the top of a rock wall during a resilience building event at the Mountain Ground rock climbing gym in Dongtan-Daero, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2023. Hosts from the 51st Fighter Wing Chapel taught a lesson that facilitated discussion and allowed the participants of the event to be exposed to different insights regarding how to build resilience in order to better serve the “Fight Tonight” mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.20.2023 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR