Osan chapel develops rock solid resilience

U.S. Air Force Capt. John Choi, 51st Fighter Wing chaplain, checks a rock climbing carabiner during a resilience building event at the Mountain Ground rock climbing gym, in Dongtan-Daero, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2023. Choi gave a lesson on how to build and maintain strong relationships, and how the belayer during rock climbing could represent family and friends who act as a support system for Airmen so they can better focus on their jobs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

