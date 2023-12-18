Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines train Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force military working dogs to identify potential explosives. [Image 9 of 9]

    U.S. Marines train Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force military working dogs to identify potential explosives.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.18.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Long 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Abraham Gonzales, a military working dog handler with the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Provost Marshal's Office, trains to find improvised explosive devices during a joint training at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 19, 2023. The MCAS Iwakuni military working dog team conducted joint training with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force working dog handlers from Kure, Japan, reinforcing previously established techniques and sharing new skills in the process. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Long)

