U.S. Marines train Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force military working dogs to identify potential explosives.

U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Provost Marshal’s Office and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force working dog handlers from Kure, Japan take a group photo after training at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 19, 2023. The MCAS Iwakuni military working dog team conducted joint training with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force working dog handlers from Kure, Japan, reinforcing previously established techniques and sharing new skills in the process. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Long)

