    U.S. Marines train Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force military working dogs to identify potential explosives. [Image 1 of 9]

    U.S. Marines train Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force military working dogs to identify potential explosives.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.18.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Long 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ayala Gordanni, a military working dog kennel master with the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Provost Marshal's Office, carries a military working dog after training at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 19, 2023. The MCAS Iwakuni military working dog team conducted joint training with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force working dog handlers from Kure, Japan, reinforcing previously established techniques and sharing new skills in the process. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Long)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 02:31
    Photo ID: 8176105
    VIRIN: 231218-M-BL115-1988
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 11.13 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines train Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force military working dogs to identify potential explosives. [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Brian Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Japan
    Military working dogs
    U.S. - Japan Alliance
    MCAS-I

