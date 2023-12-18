U.S. Marines Sgt. Benjamin Broyles and Cpl. Maria Busson observe a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force military working dog after correctly identifying a training explosive during joint training at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 19, 2023. The MCAS Iwakuni military working dog team conducted joint training with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force working dog handlers from Kure, Japan, reinforcing previously established techniques and sharing new skills in the process. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Long)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2023 Date Posted: 12.20.2023 02:31 Photo ID: 8176112 VIRIN: 231218-M-BL115-1622 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 9.69 MB Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines train Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force military working dogs to identify potential explosives. [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Brian Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.