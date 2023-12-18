A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force sailor, rewards his military working dog after correctly identifying a training explosive during joint training at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 19, 2023. The MCAS Iwakuni military working dog team conducted joint training with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force working dog handlers from Kure, Japan, reinforcing previously established techniques and sharing new skills in the process. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Long)
This work, U.S. Marines train Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force military working dogs to identify potential explosives. [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Brian Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
