An Army 68A Biomedical Equipment Specialist completely a simulated repair of replacing the CT Scanner tube head. The U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity conducted a follow-on operational test of the CT Scanner ISO and CTScanner system for the U.S. Army Material Development Agency. Photo courtesy of MTEAC.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 17:31 Photo ID: 8175789 VIRIN: 231219-D-WK488-5863 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 1.4 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MTEAC conducts Follow-On Operational Test of a CT Scanner ISO, and the CT Scanner system [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.