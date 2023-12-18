MTEAC conducts Follow-On Operational Test of a CT Scanner ISO, and the CT Scanner system

Courtesy Photo | A nighttime photo of a U.S. Army team trained in the use of the load handling system...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A nighttime photo of a U.S. Army team trained in the use of the load handling system and proper movement of the CT Scanner ISO. This movement was conducted a with minimal light. The MTEAC was conducting a follow-on operational test for the U.S. Army Material Development Agency. Photo courtesy of MTEAC. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas—The U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity conduced a follow-on operational test for the CT Scanner ISO and CT Scanner system for the U.S. Army Medical Material Development Activity from 5 November thru 16 November 2023. The operational test for the computerized tomography scanner, more commonly called a CT scanner, was conducted at Fort Steward, Georgia with the 14th Field Hospital in conjunction with the 14th Field Hospital field training exercise.



The purpose of the test was to assess the effectiveness and suitability of the CT scanner ISO and CT Scanner in an operational environment. The test players used the CT Scanner to complete a series of operationally necessary medical scans on simulated patients. The test started with the daytime movement and setup of the CT Scanner ISO and CT Scanner to the field site with the use of an Army Load Handling System.



The operational test consisted of three maintenance tasks, followed by verifying calibration of the system and using the system to scan a phantom to verify image quality for the system. The test concluded with a nighttime movement and setup of the CT Scanner ISO and CT Scanner in minimal light conditions.



The CT Scanner generates and processes cross-sectional images of patients by reconstructing 128-slice X-ray transmission data. The images aid clinicians in proper assessment when using virtual non-contrast, gout, contrast enhancement, soft tissue differentiation, lesion characterization, and oncology applications. The system’s mobile technology simplifies processes such as patient preparation, image acquisition, image reconstruction, image diagnosis, and data distribution for technicians.



MTEAC has provided the follow-on operational test results to U.S. Army Medical Material Development Activity for final evaluation for the currently deployed CT Scanner ISO and CT Scanner.



To learn more about MTEAC and their mission visit https://medcoe.army.mil/usamteac-test-and-evaluation