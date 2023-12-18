Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MTEAC conducts Follow-On Operational Test of a CT Scanner ISO, and the CT Scanner system

    MTEAC conducts Follow-On Operational Test of a CT Scanner ISO, and the CT Scanner system

    Courtesy Photo | A nighttime photo of a U.S. Army team trained in the use of the load handling system...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas—The U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity conduced a follow-on operational test for the CT Scanner ISO and CT Scanner system for the U.S. Army Medical Material Development Activity from 5 November thru 16 November 2023. The operational test for the computerized tomography scanner, more commonly called a CT scanner, was conducted at Fort Steward, Georgia with the 14th Field Hospital in conjunction with the 14th Field Hospital field training exercise.

    The purpose of the test was to assess the effectiveness and suitability of the CT scanner ISO and CT Scanner in an operational environment. The test players used the CT Scanner to complete a series of operationally necessary medical scans on simulated patients. The test started with the daytime movement and setup of the CT Scanner ISO and CT Scanner to the field site with the use of an Army Load Handling System.

    The operational test consisted of three maintenance tasks, followed by verifying calibration of the system and using the system to scan a phantom to verify image quality for the system. The test concluded with a nighttime movement and setup of the CT Scanner ISO and CT Scanner in minimal light conditions.

    The CT Scanner generates and processes cross-sectional images of patients by reconstructing 128-slice X-ray transmission data. The images aid clinicians in proper assessment when using virtual non-contrast, gout, contrast enhancement, soft tissue differentiation, lesion characterization, and oncology applications. The system’s mobile technology simplifies processes such as patient preparation, image acquisition, image reconstruction, image diagnosis, and data distribution for technicians.

    MTEAC has provided the follow-on operational test results to U.S. Army Medical Material Development Activity for final evaluation for the currently deployed CT Scanner ISO and CT Scanner.

    To learn more about MTEAC and their mission visit https://medcoe.army.mil/usamteac-test-and-evaluation

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 17:31
    Story ID: 460387
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MTEAC conducts Follow-On Operational Test of a CT Scanner ISO, and the CT Scanner system, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MTEAC conducts Follow-On Operational Test of a CT Scanner ISO, and the CT Scanner system
    MTEAC conducts Follow-On Operational Test of a CT Scanner ISO, and the CT Scanner system
    MTEAC conducts Follow-On Operational Test of a CT Scanner ISO, and the CT Scanner system
    MTEAC conducts Follow-On Operational Test of a CT Scanner ISO, and the CT Scanner system
    MTEAC conducts Follow-On Operational Test of a CT Scanner ISO, and the CT Scanner system

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    U.S. Army Medical Material Development Activity
    MEDCoE. TRADOC. MTEAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT