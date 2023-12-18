A 68P Radiology Specialist operates a CT Scanner using a patient simulator to verify image quality after a simulated repair. The MTEAC was conducting a follow-on operational test of the CT Scanner ISO and CTScanner system for the U.S. Army Material Development Agency. Photo courtesy of MTEAC.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 17:31
|Photo ID:
|8175790
|VIRIN:
|231219-D-WK488-9940
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MTEAC conducts Follow-On Operational Test of a CT Scanner ISO, and the CT Scanner system [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MTEAC conducts Follow-On Operational Test of a CT Scanner ISO, and the CT Scanner system
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT