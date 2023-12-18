A nighttime photo of a U.S. Army team trained in the use of the load handling system and proper movement of the CT Scanner ISO. This movement was conducted a with minimal light. The MTEAC was conducting a follow-on operational test for the U.S. Army Material Development Agency. Photo courtesy of MTEAC.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 17:31 Photo ID: 8175791 VIRIN: 231219-D-WK488-1275 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.34 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MTEAC conducts Follow-On Operational Test of a CT Scanner ISO, and the CT Scanner system [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.