MTEAC conducts Follow-On Operational Test of a CT Scanner ISO, and the CT Scanner system

Photo of a U.S. Army team that has been trained in the use of the load handling system and proper movement of the CT Scanner ISO. This movement was conducted during daylight hours. The U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity was conducting a follow-on operational test for the U.S. Army Material Development Agency. Photo courtesy of MTEAC.

