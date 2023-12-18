Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MTEAC conducts Follow-On Operational Test of a CT Scanner ISO, and the CT Scanner system [Image 1 of 5]

    MTEAC conducts Follow-On Operational Test of a CT Scanner ISO, and the CT Scanner system

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Photo of a U.S. Army team that has been trained in the use of the load handling system and proper movement of the CT Scanner ISO. This movement was conducted during daylight hours. The U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity was conducting a follow-on operational test for the U.S. Army Material Development Agency. Photo courtesy of MTEAC.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 17:31
    Photo ID: 8175783
    VIRIN: 231219-D-WK488-9933
    Resolution: 750x600
    Size: 245.35 KB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE

