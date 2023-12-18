U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jack Henry Owen, who served in the Kentucky Air National Guard for more than 24 years, was piloting a B-17 Flying Fortress over Hamburg, Germany, on July 25, 1943, when the aircraft was shot down. He and his crewmen safely parachuted to the ground but were captured by German forces, and Owen remained a POW for the duration of World War II. Owen is shown here in the cockpit of a Kentucky Air National Guard RF-101 Voodoo aircraft, some time in the late 1960s or early 1970s. (U.S. Air National Guard photo)

Date Taken: 11.13.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 Kentucky Guard Airman receives posthumous POW Medal for WWII service