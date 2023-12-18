Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Guard Airman receives posthumous POW Medal for WWII service [Image 13 of 13]

    Kentucky Guard Airman receives posthumous POW Medal for WWII service

    CYNTHIANA, KY, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A ceremony to present a posthumous Prisoner of War Medal to the family of U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jack Henry Owen was held at this historic home in Cynthiana, Ky., Nov. 13, 2023. The structure, erected in 1858 and now operated as a bed and breakfast, was Owen’s home until his death in 2013. Owen, who served in the Kentucky Air National Guard for more than 24 years, rising to become assistant adjutant general for Air, was piloting a B-17 Flying Fortress over Hamburg, Germany, on July 25, 1943, when the aircraft was shot down, and he remained a POW for the duration of World War II. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 07:39
    Photo ID: 8174586
    VIRIN: 231113-Z-VT419-2298
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: CYNTHIANA, KY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    POW
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    Prisoner of War Medal
    Brig. Gen. Jack Owen

