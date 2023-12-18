Kentucky Guard Airman receives posthumous POW Medal for WWII service

A collection of mementos decorate a ceremony in Cynthiana, Ky., Nov. 13, 2023, to present a posthumous Prisoner of War Medal to the family of U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jack Henry Owen. Owen, who served in the Kentucky Air National Guard for more than 24 years, rising to become assistant adjutant general for Air, was piloting a B-17 Flying Fortress over Hamburg, Germany, on July 25, 1943, when the aircraft was shot down, and he remained a POW for the duration of World War II. The pencil sketch was drawn by his father, Sterling Owen Jr., and the rocking chair was a favorite of General Owen’s. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

