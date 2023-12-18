Kentucky Guard Airman receives posthumous POW Medal for WWII service

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, adjutant general of the Kentucky National Guard, speaks at a ceremony in Cynthiana, Ky., Nov. 13, 2023, to present a posthumous Prisoner of War Medal to the family of U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jack Henry Owen. Owen, who served in the Kentucky Air National Guard for more than 24 years, rising to become assistant adjutant general for Air, was piloting a B-17 Flying Fortress over Hamburg, Germany, on July 25, 1943, when the aircraft was shot down. He and his crewmen safely parachuted to the ground but were captured by German forces, and Owen remained a POW for the duration of World War II. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

