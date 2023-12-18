Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Guard Airman receives posthumous POW Medal for WWII service [Image 7 of 13]

    Kentucky Guard Airman receives posthumous POW Medal for WWII service

    CYNTHIANA, KY, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, right, adjutant general of the Kentucky National Guard, presents a posthumous Prisoner of War Medal to Sterling P. Owen IV on behalf of Owen’s late uncle, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jack Henry Owen, during a ceremony in Cynthiana, Ky., Nov. 13, 2023. General Owen, who served in the Kentucky Air National Guard for more than 24 years, rising to become assistant adjutant general for Air, was piloting a B-17 Flying Fortress over Hamburg, Germany, on July 25, 1943, when the aircraft was shot down. He and his crewmen safely parachuted to the ground but were captured by German forces, and Owen remained a POW for the duration of World War II. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    POW
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    Prisoner of War Medal
    Brig. Gen. Jack Owen

