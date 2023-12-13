American Idol, Kris Allen's 12th Flying Training Wing Tour

American Idol winner Kris Allen listens to U.S. Air Force Major Matthew Denham, 560th Flying Training Squadron instructor pilot, during a tour of the 560th FTS December 13, 2023, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. Allen sang with the Air Force Band of the West for their “Holiday in Blue” concert Dec. 12th and 13th at the Majestic Theatre in downtown San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Worrell)

