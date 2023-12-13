American Idol winner Kris Allen sits inside of a T-1 Jayhawk during a tour of the 560th Flying Training Squadron December 13, 2023, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. Allen sang with the Air Force Band of the West for their “Holiday in Blue” concert Dec. 12th and 13th at the Majestic Theatre in downtown San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Worrell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2023 Date Posted: 12.18.2023 12:03 Photo ID: 8173340 VIRIN: 231213-F-FD742-1915 Resolution: 7694x5129 Size: 26.78 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANOLPH, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, American Idol, Kris Allen's 12th Flying Training Wing Tour [Image 8 of 8], by Sean Worrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.