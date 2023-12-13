U.S. Air Force Major Matthew Denham, 560th Flying Training Squadron instructor pilot, gives Kris Allen, American Idol winner, a tour of the 560th FTS during his visit to Joint Base San Antonio December 13, 2023, at JBSA-Randolph, Texas. Allen sang with the Air Force Band of the West for their “Holiday in Blue” concert Dec. 12th and 13th at the Majestic Theatre in downtown San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Worrell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2023 Date Posted: 12.18.2023 12:03 Photo ID: 8173341 VIRIN: 231213-F-FD742-1474 Resolution: 7097x4731 Size: 29.67 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANOLPH, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, American Idol, Kris Allen's 12th Flying Training Wing Tour [Image 8 of 8], by Sean Worrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.