    American Idol, Kris Allen's 12th Flying Training Wing Tour [Image 5 of 8]

    American Idol, Kris Allen's 12th Flying Training Wing Tour

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Sean Worrell 

    12th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Major Matthew Denham, 560th Flying Training Squadron instructor pilot, gives Kris Allen, American Idol winner, a tour of the 560th FTS during his visit to Joint Base San Antonio December 13, 2023, at JBSA-Randolph, Texas. Allen sang with the Air Force Band of the West for their “Holiday in Blue” concert Dec. 12th and 13th at the Majestic Theatre in downtown San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Worrell)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 12:03
    Photo ID: 8173341
    VIRIN: 231213-F-FD742-1474
    Resolution: 7097x4731
    Size: 29.67 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANOLPH, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Idol, Kris Allen's 12th Flying Training Wing Tour [Image 8 of 8], by Sean Worrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    American Idol
    Denham
    Kris Allen
    99 FTS
    560 FTW
    Fairbrother

