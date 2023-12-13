American Idol, Kris Allen's 12th Flying Training Wing Tour

U.S. Air Force Major Nickolas Fairbrother, 99th Flying Training Squadron instructor pilot, gives Kris Allen, American Idol winner, the units Tuskegee Airman heritage tour of the 99th FTS during his visit to Joint Base San Antonio December 13, 2023, at JBSA-Randolph, Texas. Allen sang with the Air Force Band of the West for their “Holiday in Blue” concert Dec. 12th and 13th at the Majestic Theatre in downtown San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Worrell)

