Task Force Marne Soldiers deliver Christmas packages to Lithuanian community

(From right) Renata Bogdanowicz, a local elected official in Medininkai region of Lithuania, thanks U.S. Army Maj. Jeffrey Kraft, the executive officer of 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment “Panther Battalion,” 3rd Infantry Division, for delivering presents to local villagers Dec. 16, 2023. Multinational troops, including British Soldiers with the U.K. Eagle Troop, and Romanian soldiers with the Romanian Air Defense “Transylvanian Gepards,” all representing NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland joined the U.S. Soldiers to distribute gifts in Medininkai. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

