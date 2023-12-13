Task Force Marne Soldiers deliver Christmas packages to Lithuanian community

U.S. Army Capt. Michael Ohama, the chaplain for NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group, greets a local resident alongside other Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division. The Soldiers delivered presents to villagers in Medininkai, Lithuania, Dec. 16, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

