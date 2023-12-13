U.S. Army Maj. Jeffrey Kraft, the executive officer of 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment “Panther Battalion,” 3rd Infantry Division, is interviewed by local news stations while delivering gifts to the local villagers in Medininkai, Lithuania, Dec. 16, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2023 Date Posted: 12.18.2023 09:33 Photo ID: 8173086 VIRIN: 231216-Z-JS531-1406 Resolution: 5959x4469 Size: 13.3 MB Location: MEDININKAI, LT Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Marne Soldiers deliver Christmas packages to Lithuanian community [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.