Task Force Marne Soldiers deliver Christmas packages to Lithuanian community

Multinational troops with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland prepare to deliver packages to local villagers in Medininkai, Lithuania, Dec. 16, 2023. U.S. Army Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, joined British Soldiers with the U.K. Eagle Troop, and Romanian soldiers with the Romanian Air Defense “Transylvanian Gepards” to deliver the gifts to the local villagers. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

