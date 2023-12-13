Task Force Marne Soldiers deliver Christmas packages to Lithuanian community

Renata Bogdanowicz, a local elected official in the Medininkai region of Lithuania, and Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, deliver gifts to local villagers Dec. 16, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

