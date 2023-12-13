Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Marne Soldiers deliver Christmas packages to Lithuanian community

    MEDININKAI, LITHUANIA

    12.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Renata Bogdanowicz, a local elected official in the Medininkai region of Lithuania, and Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, deliver gifts to local villagers Dec. 16, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

    This work, Task Force Marne Soldiers deliver Christmas packages to Lithuanian community [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    EUCOM
    Rock Of The Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

