U.S. Air Force joint terminal attack controllers assigned to the 607th Air Support Operations Group, guide A-10C Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron, during routine training event EPIC FOG 24-1 at an undisclosed location in the Republic of Korea, Dec. 14, 2023. During the training, JTACs worked with pilots from the 25th Fighter Squadron to conduct combat simulations, directing fire at training targets. This event united joint and international partners to concentrate on skills in close air support, airborne forward air control, and air-to-air refueling. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.18.2023 02:44 Photo ID: 8172814 VIRIN: 231214-F-XX007-1004 Resolution: 956x2048 Size: 1.31 MB Location: KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 25th FS Strengthens Air-to-Ground Capabilities in EPIC FOG 24-1 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.