Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th FS Strengthens Air-to-Ground Capabilities in EPIC FOG 24-1 [Image 4 of 5]

    25th FS Strengthens Air-to-Ground Capabilities in EPIC FOG 24-1

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force joint terminal attack controllers assigned to the 607th Air Support Operations Group, guide A-10C Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron, during routine training event EPIC FOG 24-1 at an undisclosed location in the Republic of Korea, Dec. 14, 2023. During the training, JTACs worked with pilots from the 25th Fighter Squadron to conduct combat simulations, directing fire at training targets. This event united joint and international partners to concentrate on skills in close air support, airborne forward air control, and air-to-air refueling. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 02:44
    Photo ID: 8172814
    VIRIN: 231214-F-XX007-1004
    Resolution: 956x2048
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th FS Strengthens Air-to-Ground Capabilities in EPIC FOG 24-1 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    25th FS Strengthens Air-to-Ground Capabilities in EPIC FOG 24-1
    25th FS Strengthens Air-to-Ground Capabilities in EPIC FOG 24-1
    25th FS Strengthens Air-to-Ground Capabilities in EPIC FOG 24-1
    25th FS Strengthens Air-to-Ground Capabilities in EPIC FOG 24-1
    25th FS Strengthens Air-to-Ground Capabilities in EPIC FOG 24-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    25th FS Strengthens Air-to-Ground Capabilities in EPIC FOG 24-1

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    JTAC
    Aerial Refueling
    Close Air Support
    EPIC FOG
    Airborne Forward Air Control

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT