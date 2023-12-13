Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th FS Strengthens Air-to-Ground Capabilities in EPIC FOG 24-1 [Image 1 of 5]

    25th FS Strengthens Air-to-Ground Capabilities in EPIC FOG 24-1

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Catherine Tenaglia sends targeting data to an A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron during routine training event EPIC FOG 24-1 at an undisclosed location in the Republic of Korea, Dec. 14, 2023. The event brought together joint and international partners to focus on close air support, airborne forward air control, and air-to-air refueling skills. Joint and combined training events are essential for seamless combat coordination with allied forces during contingencies. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 02:44
    Osan Air Base
    JTAC
    Aerial Refueling
    Close Air Support
    EPIC FOG
    Airborne Forward Air Control

