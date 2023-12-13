25th FS Strengthens Air-to-Ground Capabilities in EPIC FOG 24-1

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Catherine Tenaglia sends targeting data to an A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron during routine training event EPIC FOG 24-1 at an undisclosed location in the Republic of Korea, Dec. 14, 2023. The event brought together joint and international partners to focus on close air support, airborne forward air control, and air-to-air refueling skills. Joint and combined training events are essential for seamless combat coordination with allied forces during contingencies. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

