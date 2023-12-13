25th FS Strengthens Air-to-Ground Capabilities in EPIC FOG 24-1

From the left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Dax Keehu, Staff Sgt. Kyle Townzen, and Airman 1st Class Caleb Kindler, 607th Air Support Operations Group joint terminal attack controllers, direct A-10C Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron, during routine training event EPIC FOG 24-1 at an undisclosed location in the Republic of Korea, Dec. 14, 2023. The training event brought together joint and international partners to focus on close air support, airborne forward air control, and air-to-air refueling skills. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

