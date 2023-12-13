Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th FS Strengthens Air-to-Ground Capabilities in EPIC FOG 24-1 [Image 3 of 5]

    25th FS Strengthens Air-to-Ground Capabilities in EPIC FOG 24-1

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    From the left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Dax Keehu, Staff Sgt. Kyle Townzen, and Airman 1st Class Caleb Kindler, 607th Air Support Operations Group joint terminal attack controllers, direct A-10C Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron, during routine training event EPIC FOG 24-1 at an undisclosed location in the Republic of Korea, Dec. 14, 2023. The training event brought together joint and international partners to focus on close air support, airborne forward air control, and air-to-air refueling skills. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 02:44
    Photo ID: 8172813
    VIRIN: 231214-F-XX007-1003
    Location: KR
    This work, 25th FS Strengthens Air-to-Ground Capabilities in EPIC FOG 24-1 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th FS Strengthens Air-to-Ground Capabilities in EPIC FOG 24-1

    Osan Air Base
    JTAC
    Aerial Refueling
    Close Air Support
    EPIC FOG
    Airborne Forward Air Control

