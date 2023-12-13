A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron takes
off at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 30, 2023. The A-10 was designed for close air support of friendly ground troops, engaging armored vehicles and tanks, and providing quick-action support against enemy ground forces. At the 51st Fighter Wing, the 25th FS and the A-10 play a crucial role in the defense of Osan AB and the ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 02:44
|Photo ID:
|8172815
|VIRIN:
|231030-F-QO603-1465
|Resolution:
|4435x2951
|Size:
|6.38 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th FS Strengthens Air-to-Ground Capabilities in EPIC FOG 24-1 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
25th FS Strengthens Air-to-Ground Capabilities in EPIC FOG 24-1
