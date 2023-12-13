25th FS Strengthens Air-to-Ground Capabilities in EPIC FOG 24-1

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron takes

off at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 30, 2023. The A-10 was designed for close air support of friendly ground troops, engaging armored vehicles and tanks, and providing quick-action support against enemy ground forces. At the 51st Fighter Wing, the 25th FS and the A-10 play a crucial role in the defense of Osan AB and the ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

