    25th FS Strengthens Air-to-Ground Capabilities in EPIC FOG 24-1 [Image 5 of 5]

    25th FS Strengthens Air-to-Ground Capabilities in EPIC FOG 24-1

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.30.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron takes
    off at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 30, 2023. The A-10 was designed for close air support of friendly ground troops, engaging armored vehicles and tanks, and providing quick-action support against enemy ground forces. At the 51st Fighter Wing, the 25th FS and the A-10 play a crucial role in the defense of Osan AB and the ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 02:44
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th FS Strengthens Air-to-Ground Capabilities in EPIC FOG 24-1 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th FS Strengthens Air-to-Ground Capabilities in EPIC FOG 24-1

    Osan Air Base
    JTAC
    Aerial Refueling
    Close Air Support
    EPIC FOG
    Airborne Forward Air Control

