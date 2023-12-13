U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Caleb Kindler, left, and Staff Sgt. Kyle Townzen, 607th Air Support Operations Group joint terminal attack controllers, guide A-10C Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron, during routine training event EPIC FOG 24-1 at an undisclosed location in the Republic of Korea, Dec. 14, 2023. A JTAC is responsible for directing combat aircraft in close air support of ground troops, ensuring precision in air strikes, significantly reducing the risk to friendly forces and increasing the effectiveness of air support in combat situations. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Staff Sgt. Catherine Tenaglia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.18.2023 02:44 Photo ID: 8172812 VIRIN: 231214-F-XX007-1002 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 3.87 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 25th FS Strengthens Air-to-Ground Capabilities in EPIC FOG 24-1 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.