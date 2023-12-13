Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard engages with Military Sealift Command in Saipan [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. Coast Guard engages with Military Sealift Command in Saipan

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    12.04.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Chief Warrant Officer Henry Wong and Lt. Justin Miller stand for a photo aboard the USNS Watkins off Saipan, CNMI, the week of Dec. 4, 2023, following engage in a strategic meeting concerning an upcoming exercise involving six Military Sealift Command (MSC) vessels. This meeting marked a key moment of interaction and planning with prominent figures from the MSC team, including MSC Commodore U.S. Navy Capt. Steven Wasson and Director of Ship Management Thomas Kiss. The engagement also included various operations and mission support personnel from the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Justin Miller)

