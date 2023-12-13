Chief Warrant Officer Henry Wong and Lt. Justin Miller stand for a photo aboard the USNS Watkins off Saipan, CNMI, the week of Dec. 4, 2023, following engage in a strategic meeting concerning an upcoming exercise involving six Military Sealift Command (MSC) vessels. This meeting marked a key moment of interaction and planning with prominent figures from the MSC team, including MSC Commodore U.S. Navy Capt. Steven Wasson and Director of Ship Management Thomas Kiss. The engagement also included various operations and mission support personnel from the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Justin Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 19:45 Photo ID: 8171716 VIRIN: 231204-G-G0020-9119 Resolution: 2000x1337 Size: 2.71 MB Location: SAIPAN, MP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard engages with Military Sealift Command in Saipan [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.