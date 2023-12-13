Chief Warrant Officer Anderson leads the first in-person Industry Day, focusing on small passenger vessel (SPV) fleet operators, in Saipan, CNMI, on Dec. 4, 2023. Over 20 participants joined the event, a remarkable turnout for Saipan. The event took a creative turn as the team conducted it aboard one of Cabras' launch boats. Anderson provided hands-on training, enhancing understanding of standard SPV inspections and critical safety systems. The session was highly successful, with operators expressing their appreciation and desire for more such interactive sessions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Justin Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 19:45 Photo ID: 8171713 VIRIN: 231204-G-G0020-4641 Resolution: 1942x1456 Size: 2.77 MB Location: SAIPAN, MP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard holds Industry Day in Saipan [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.