    U.S. Coast Guard holds Industry Day in Saipan [Image 3 of 6]

    U.S. Coast Guard holds Industry Day in Saipan

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    12.04.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Chief Warrant Officer Anderson leads the first in-person Industry Day, focusing on small passenger vessel (SPV) fleet operators, in Saipan, CNMI, on Dec. 4, 2023. Over 20 participants joined the event, a remarkable turnout for Saipan. The event took a creative turn as the team conducted it aboard one of Cabras' launch boats. Anderson provided hands-on training, enhancing understanding of standard SPV inspections and critical safety systems. The session was highly successful, with operators expressing their appreciation and desire for more such interactive sessions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Justin Miller)

