    MSST Los Angeles/Long Beach partners with CNMI Department of Public Safety Boating Safety

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    12.04.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Maritime Safety and Security Team Los Angeles/Long Beach partners with the local Department of Public Safety (DPS) Boating Safety to conduct recreational boat safety examinations in Saipan Dec. 4-8, 2023. A total of 25 safety boarding exams were carried out, including seven in the neighboring port of Tinian. The MSST team was treated to a traditional Chamorro lunch by DPS, showcasing the strong community ties and local support.

