Maritime Safety and Security Team Los Angeles/Long Beach partners with the local Department of Public Safety (DPS) Boating Safety to conduct recreational boat safety examinations in Saipan Dec. 4-8, 2023. A total of 25 safety boarding exams were carried out, including seven in the neighboring port of Tinian. The MSST team was treated to a traditional Chamorro lunch by DPS, showcasing the strong community ties and local support.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 19:45
|Photo ID:
|8171714
|VIRIN:
|231204-G-G0020-1834
|Resolution:
|2000x1500
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MSST Los Angeles/Long Beach partners with CNMI Department of Public Safety Boating Safety [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
