Maritime Safety and Security Team Los Angeles/Long Beach partners with the local Department of Public Safety (DPS) Boating Safety to conduct recreational boat safety examinations in Saipan Dec. 4-8, 2023. A total of 25 safety boarding exams were carried out, including seven in the neighboring port of Tinian. The MSST team was treated to a traditional Chamorro lunch by DPS, showcasing the strong community ties and local support.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 19:45 Photo ID: 8171714 VIRIN: 231204-G-G0020-1834 Resolution: 2000x1500 Size: 3.45 MB Location: SAIPAN, MP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MSST Los Angeles/Long Beach partners with CNMI Department of Public Safety Boating Safety [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.