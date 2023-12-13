Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard holds Maritime Advanced Safety and Fiscal Operations at Port of Saipan [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. Coast Guard holds Maritime Advanced Safety and Fiscal Operations at Port of Saipan

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    12.04.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    In a collaborative effort, Marine Safety Detachment Saipan, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Prevention, and Marine Safety and Security Team (MSST) Los Angeles/Long Beach personnel conducted a three-day Maritime Advanced Safety and Fiscal Operations (MASFO) at the Port of Saipan with CNMI Customs and Biosecurity and port personnel on Dec. 4-6, 2023. This training was educational and productive, resulting in the inspection of 210 containers. The responsible party took immediate corrective actions for three deficient containers, and the team placed one container found to have pests on a customs hold. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Justin Miller)

